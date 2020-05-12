Attention Australian collectors. The new*Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee*has been listed as EB Games and Zing exclusive for the Australian market. 2005 Boards member*Operative294*reports that*Masterpiece Arcee is now available for pre-order at the Australian*EB Games
*and*Zing
*stores. It is listed for $300 AUD ($193.60 approximately), with a $50 AUD ($33.00 approximately) deposit required when you pre-order it, either on their website, or at a store. This item is scheduled for release by December 26th, 2020 and its ready for pre-order. For fans over the rest of the world, dont forget that you can find pre-orders for Masterpiece Arcee via our sponsors links » Continue Reading.
The post Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee Available As EB Games & Zing Exclusive In Australia
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
