Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
LF - Ultimetal UM-01 Optimus Prime
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 07:57 PM
#
1
teruo313
Beasty
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 367
LF - Ultimetal UM-01 Optimus Prime
Hey all,
Currently looking for Ultimetal Optimus Prime by Art Storm, either the regular or battle damaged version. Preference would be opened since it's an older figure and I've read some people having issues with the electronics.
Thanks
__________________
HachiYon Photography - Facebook
hachi.t.yon - Instagram
teruo313
View Public Profile
Send a private message to teruo313
Find More Posts by teruo313
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK 3-PACK
Takara Transformers Collection 15 Stepper Target-master
The Transformers Collection #16 Insecticons G1 Reissue Takara New
Transformers Collection #18 SOUNDBLASTER Ravage Buzzsaw G1 Reissue Takara
Takara Transformers re-issue Collection 21 Soundwave Buzz Blaster
Transformers Prowl Collection #2 Japan Tomy/Takara G1 Reissue Sealed Police Car
TAKARA TRANSFORMERS COLLECTION 14 AUTOBOTS HOUND
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
09:35 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.