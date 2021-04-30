Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Brand New Hasbro Transformers Initiative Discovered: Project Jam


While on the lookout for new Walmart listings, TFW2005 stumbled upon a curious new entry by Hasbro. Titled ‘Transformers: Project Jam‘, this mysterious entry carries the Hasbro Code E8546. We also uncovered a price tag of $69.99. It is unclear what this new entry is. However, upon seeing the new product name, the first this to come to this newsie’s mind was Jam Project, who composed the super radical Japanese theme song for Transformers: Animated. Well, folks, there’s no way this news post is going to end without linking to that cool song. Have a listen after the jump and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Brand New Hasbro Transformers Initiative Discovered: Project Jam appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



