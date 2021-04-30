|
Brand New Hasbro Transformers Initiative Discovered: Project Jam
While on the lookout for new Walmart listings, TFW2005 stumbled upon a curious new entry by Hasbro. Titled ‘Transformers: Project Jam‘, this mysterious entry carries the Hasbro Code E8546. We also uncovered a price tag of $69.99. It is unclear what this new entry is. However, upon seeing the new product name, the first this to come to this newsie’s mind was Jam Project, who composed the super radical Japanese theme song for Transformers: Animated. Well, folks, there’s no way this news post is going to end without linking to that cool song. Have a listen after the jump and » Continue Reading.
