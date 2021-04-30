Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Even More Transformers: Cyberverse S04 Listings At Walmart
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,467
Even More Transformers: Cyberverse S04 Listings At Walmart


Walmart has updated its inventory with even more*Transformers: Cyberverse S04 toys than what was previously discovered by TFW2005. Happily, Snarl is joining Slug and Sludge as another Warrior Class addition to the Dinobot team. However, it is interesting to note that his full product name stands as Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures – Dinobots Unite Warrior Class Dinobot Snarl. Additionally, we now have a breakdown of the ‘Roll &#38; Combine’ and the ‘Roll &#38; Transform’ gimmick lines. Latest entries: Transformers Cyberverse Warrior S4 Snarl Transformers Cyberverse Warrior S4 Dead End Transformers Roll And Transform Bumblebee Transformers Cyberverse Roll And Combine Megatron &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Even More Transformers: Cyberverse S04 Listings At Walmart appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Maketoys transformers Hyper Novae
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Noon Mechtech Human Alliance BACKFIRE & SPIKE WITWICKY
Transformers
Random 1996 Transformers Beast Wars Lot
Transformers
1996 Transformers Beast Wars Figures Lot
Transformers
1996 Transformers Beast Wars Figures Lot
Transformers
1996 Transformers Beast Wars Figure Lot
Transformers
1996 Transformers Beast Wars Figure Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:49 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.