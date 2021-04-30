Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,467

Even More Transformers: Cyberverse S04 Listings At Walmart



Walmart has updated its inventory with even more*Transformers: Cyberverse S04 toys than what was previously discovered by TFW2005. Happily, Snarl is joining Slug and Sludge as another Warrior Class addition to the Dinobot team. However, it is interesting to note that his full product name stands as Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures – Dinobots Unite Warrior Class Dinobot Snarl. Additionally, we now have a breakdown of the ‘Roll & Combine’ and the ‘Roll & Transform’ gimmick lines. Latest entries: Transformers Cyberverse Warrior S4 Snarl Transformers Cyberverse Warrior S4 Dead End Transformers Roll And Transform Bumblebee Transformers Cyberverse Roll And Combine Megatron



