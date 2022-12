Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,343

HasLab Deathsaurus Throne Unlocked, All Tiers Achieved



More... As yet another update to the ongoing HasLab Deathsaurus figure, we’re happy to report that it has now passed 17k backers and the throne has been unlocked, meaning all tiers have been achieved! The project ends tomorrow – if you’re interested, you can still join in at the product page. The post HasLab Deathsaurus Throne Unlocked, All Tiers Achieved appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

