Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,376
Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021


Hsabro Pulse Fan Fest is in full swing and the Transformers panel has just finished.* Check out pics after the break and details below! Final chapter of Transformers: War For Cybertron Kingdom is launching in July 2021. Rachel from Marketing and Mark from Design is hosting the panel. Mark’s mustache is now a beard. Rachel is pregnant with a Decepticon, apparently. Congratulations! ARK is up first. Mark is showing off the massive toy. Weathering on the front. Springloaded mechanism. Tiny Optimus was there hidden inside Mark’s beard. Ark comes with Teletraan-1. Teletraan-1 has storage in the back for Golden Disks. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Panel Recap – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:28 PM   #2
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,792
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
Man, talk about some crazy awesome reveals.

Loved everything, and Hasbro is killing it with the Fossilizers. I can't believe you can make a combiner with the 3 deluxe Fossilizers!!!

Rhinos looks great, I am actually much more positive about Rodimus Prime now. Tracks is great, and that Core Class Soundwave!?!? Wow.

All the little extras with the Ark is incredible...Golden Disks!!!

Finally, that Robotic, self transforming Optimus Prime is crazy. I'm just not sure that it is $825US crazy. (I checked the pre-order on Pulse and that is what it came out to with shipping to Canada)
canprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:34 PM   #3
Malechai
Generation 2
Malechai's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Ontario
Posts: 122
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
what are some retailers that typically offer the pre-orders?
Malechai is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:36 PM   #4
Philtastic
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2021
Location: Montreal
Posts: 72
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
$840 USD with shipping and taxes to Quebec... That's $1,050 CAD!

Having learned from past electronic toy purchases, I know I'll go through the commands once or twice, and then never use those features ever again. So as awesome as the self-transforming feature is (and it is awesome), this is just too crazy, over-the-top expensive.
Philtastic is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:38 PM   #5
Philtastic
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2021
Location: Montreal
Posts: 72
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
And The Ark is already sold out on Hasbro Pulse. Not sure if that's just for Premium members at the moment, or for all their stock.
Philtastic is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:42 PM   #6
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,792
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
Quote:
Originally Posted by Philtastic View Post
And The Ark is already sold out on Hasbro Pulse. Not sure if that's just for Premium members at the moment, or for all their stock.

Doesn't really matter. The Ark will be a general release, so TRU will have it, along with smaller Canadian retailers (A3U, TFToys, etc). Hopefully Walmart will get it as well.


As for Prime, I am in the same boat. I would probably only play with it a few times and then it would just stay static, most likely in robot mode, for however long. Although it is tempting, especially since I recently sold a lot of stuff and have enough funds to cover the cost outright. Still, I'll give it a day at least, and if it sells out, oh well. However I really need to sit on it for a while to see how I feel. It could be a case of regret at not getting it, like with Unicron.
Last edited by canprime; Today at 12:45 PM.
canprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:46 PM   #7
Marcotron
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 411
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
Rhinox looks ok. Not light years better than the Generations version. It's probably smaller, and the guns look like they are static, and tiny. I really like the guns from the Generations version that spin.
I need to see a transformation review of this one, but the chest, something about it, I liked how the chest of the Generations was made from the actual lower jaw of the rhino.

Tracks is neat, he's a maybe, if it goes on sale (like most of these bots these days).

Mini Soundwave is a good looking bot. I wonder if the Siege tapes will fit inside that little chest, that would be neat. Just the feet in tape deck mode could have been better tucked away. The feet barely stick out in robot mode.

And finally we can purchase that self transforming Optimus... for how much? ok nevermind. Still freakin awesome that this exists. We live in the future now.
Marcotron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:47 PM   #8
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 2,563
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
Anything sold out already is due to Premium POs.


The non-premium PO time is still 4+ hours away. 2PM PDT/ 3PM MDT / 5 PM EDT
chaingunsofdoom is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:04 PM   #9
Collectingtoys
Kid of the 80's
Collectingtoys's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 991
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
Wowzers!!!

I really want that Robosen self transforming Optimus Prime!!!

Really thinking about pulling the trigger on ordering one, home price up, mutual fund portfolio up, crypto up, GameStop gains realized...but the Wife would go batshit crazy knowing the price.

CNET journalist Bridget Carey just posted up her review also in the last few hours and I don't know if I am allowed to say it, apologies if it's not appropriate, but at the 1:28 mark she has an orgasmic moment when Optimus transforms to her voice command.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0SEYM9jHVg

I almost had such a moment watching Jay & Silent Bob introduce it.
Collectingtoys is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:22 PM   #10
Sunburst
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: Province of Quebec
Posts: 17
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
The BW reveals + Soundwave are all pretty nice, although I'll admit to expecting a bit more, like a different mold for dracodon.

Wingfinger's ninja look is really cool, but his rib cage in beast mode seems way too too oddly placed.

Rhinox's weapons have shrunk! Wonder how the toy will compare to the T30 version.

Is fire Ractonite supposed to be a pulse exclusive?

What exactly is Mainframe's 3rd mode (visible on the packaging) supposed to be?
Sunburst is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Tfss Tfcc Funpub Wrecker Toxitron
Transformers
Robot Transforming Vehicle Military Complete 4 Set NEW NISP Greenbrier KO Tank
Transformers
Robot Transforming Vehicle Military Complete 4 Set NEW NISP Greenbrier KO Jet B
Transformers
Transformers Action Figure ?Lightspeed Technobot Computron Hasbro Takara G1 1987
Transformers
Transformers Weapon Accessory ?Rumble Frenzy G1 ? Gun Laser? Hasbro Takara 1984
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers "Bumblebee" 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Autobot Decepticon
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers "Starscream" 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Autobot Decepticon
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:24 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.