Today, 12:20 PM
#1
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
Hsabro Pulse Fan Fest is in full swing and the Transformers panel has just finished.* Check out pics after the break and details below! Final chapter of Transformers: War For Cybertron Kingdom is launching in July 2021. Rachel from Marketing and Mark from Design is hosting the panel. Mark’s mustache is now a beard. Rachel is pregnant with a Decepticon, apparently. Congratulations! ARK is up first. Mark is showing off the massive toy. Weathering on the front. Springloaded mechanism. Tiny Optimus was there hidden inside Mark’s beard. Ark comes with Teletraan-1. Teletraan-1 has storage in the back for Golden Disks. » Continue Reading.
Today, 12:28 PM
#2
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
Man, talk about some crazy awesome reveals.
Loved everything, and Hasbro is killing it with the Fossilizers. I can't believe you can make a combiner with the 3 deluxe Fossilizers!!!
Rhinos looks great, I am actually much more positive about Rodimus Prime now. Tracks is great, and that Core Class Soundwave!?!? Wow.
All the little extras with the Ark is incredible...Golden Disks!!!
Finally, that Robotic, self transforming Optimus Prime is crazy. I'm just not sure that it is $825US crazy. (I checked the pre-order on Pulse and that is what it came out to with shipping to Canada)
Today, 12:34 PM
#3
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
what are some retailers that typically offer the pre-orders?
Today, 12:36 PM
#4
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
$840 USD with shipping and taxes to Quebec... That's $1,050 CAD!
Having learned from past electronic toy purchases, I know I'll go through the commands once or twice, and then never use those features ever again. So as awesome as the self-transforming feature is (and it is awesome), this is just too crazy, over-the-top expensive.
Today, 12:38 PM
#5
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
And The Ark is already sold out on Hasbro Pulse. Not sure if that's just for Premium members at the moment, or for all their stock.
Today, 12:42 PM
#6
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
Quote:
Originally Posted by Philtastic
And The Ark is already sold out on Hasbro Pulse. Not sure if that's just for Premium members at the moment, or for all their stock.
Doesn't really matter. The Ark will be a general release, so TRU will have it, along with smaller Canadian retailers (A3U, TFToys, etc). Hopefully Walmart will get it as well.
As for Prime, I am in the same boat. I would probably only play with it a few times and then it would just stay static, most likely in robot mode, for however long. Although it is tempting, especially since I recently sold a lot of stuff and have enough funds to cover the cost outright. Still, I'll give it a day at least, and if it sells out, oh well. However I really need to sit on it for a while to see how I feel. It could be a case of regret at not getting it, like with Unicron.
Last edited by canprime; Today at 12:45 PM.
Today, 12:46 PM
#7
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
Rhinox looks ok. Not light years better than the Generations version. It's probably smaller, and the guns look like they are static, and tiny. I really like the guns from the Generations version that spin.
I need to see a transformation review of this one, but the chest, something about it, I liked how the chest of the Generations was made from the actual lower jaw of the rhino.
Tracks is neat, he's a maybe, if it goes on sale (like most of these bots these days).
Mini Soundwave is a good looking bot. I wonder if the Siege tapes will fit inside that little chest, that would be neat. Just the feet in tape deck mode could have been better tucked away. The feet barely stick out in robot mode.
And finally we can purchase that self transforming Optimus... for how much? ok nevermind. Still freakin awesome that this exists. We live in the future now.
Today, 12:47 PM
#8
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
Anything sold out already is due to Premium POs.
The non-premium PO time is still 4+ hours away. 2PM PDT/ 3PM MDT / 5 PM EDT
Today, 01:04 PM
#9
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
Wowzers!!!
I really want that Robosen self transforming Optimus Prime!!!
Really thinking about pulling the trigger on ordering one, home price up, mutual fund portfolio up, crypto up, GameStop gains realized...but the Wife would go batshit crazy knowing the price.
CNET journalist Bridget Carey just posted up her review also in the last few hours and I don't know if I am allowed to say it, apologies if it's not appropriate, but at the 1:28 mark she has an orgasmic moment when Optimus transforms to her voice command.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0SEYM9jHVg
I almost had such a moment watching Jay & Silent Bob introduce it.
Today, 01:22 PM
#10
Location: Province of Quebec
Re: Transformers Panel Recap ? Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021
The BW reveals + Soundwave are all pretty nice, although I'll admit to expecting a bit more, like a different mold for dracodon.
Wingfinger's ninja look is really cool, but his rib cage in beast mode seems way too too oddly placed.
Rhinox's weapons have shrunk! Wonder how the toy will compare to the T30 version.
Is fire Ractonite supposed to be a pulse exclusive?
What exactly is Mainframe's 3rd mode (visible on the packaging) supposed to be?
