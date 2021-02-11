Transformers Authentics ?Bravo? Barricade and ?Alpha? Shockwave Product Numbers And I
Thanks to our very own 2005 Board member Jtprime17*we can share for you the product numbers of the*Transformers Authentics “Bravo” Barricade and “Alpha” Shockwave as well as some images. The Authentics line brings us simple and easy-to-transform toys based in the G1 Evergreen design for affordable prices. We have new figures for the Bravo (5 inches) and Alpha (7 inches) scale: Tra Gen Authentics Bravo Barricade Product Number: F0524 Tra Gen Authentics Alpha Shockwave Product Number: F0526* We only have a packaging stock image of Shockwave, but it seems that Barricade was found in Chile some days ago. Unfortunately, » Continue Reading.
Re: Transformers Authentics ?Bravo? Barricade and ?Alpha? Shockwave Product Numbers A
While I do not care for these two figs, I appreciate the inclusion of Authentics Scream in the pics just to show how tight that fig is
Walks all over Kingdom core Scream imo, though I suppose we'll see when wave 2 launches