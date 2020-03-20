Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48+ Burning Convoy Packaging & Collectible Coin


Thanks to friend site and sponsor*Robotkingdom*we have some images of Takara Tomy*Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48+ Burning Convoy packaging and its collectible Coin. This new red redeco of the popular Masterpiece Optimus Primal mold is inspired by his power up mode seen in the Japanese exclusive Beast Wars II movie. The packaging is the usual box of Masterpiece releases showing both modes in the front and extra images in the back. We also have our first look at Burning Convoy’s collectible coin. It resembles a Matrix with Burning Convoy’s/Optimus Primal face in the center. This coin is offered in Asian &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48+ Burning Convoy Packaging & Collectible Coin Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 09:15 AM
xueyue2
Re: Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48+ Burning Convoy Packaging & Collectible
stupid colour, like a candy.
