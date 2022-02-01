|
3d Design for Print - G2 Pyros Battlestation for POTP Inferno
This is version 3 of my design attempt. The first one was a remix of a 4 way Titans Return Ramp connector.
The second was a partial redo of that.
This is a complete from scratch. The weapons are from the Inferno/Onslaught to Pyro conversion kit on Cults3d
The idea is it will transform (working hinges), from Trailor to battlestation, and the missile launcher will fold in.
Just like the G1 toy.
It's scale so it fits over POTP Inferno. You just have to remove the ladder/Combiner head assembly.
The Wheels are not included in the shots.
I plan to print this in the near future, and will post the results (unless it requires major retooling or something)