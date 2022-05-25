Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Elita-1 Sketches & Official In-Hand Images


Courtesy of* Hasbro designer*Mark ?Markclonus? Maher on Instagram*we have images of the sketches and a productions sample of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Elita-1 for our viewing pleasure. Mark also told us about how they focused on a more G1-cartoon design for this release. Read on for his comments: “Had the amazing pleasure of working with Takara Tomy designer Ittoku Kuwazu on the new Legacy Deluxe Elita figure. A lot of people wanted a lot of different things from this figure and it was quite the design challenge from my personal perspective. As all of you know I’m an &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Elita-1 Sketches & Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



