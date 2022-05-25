Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series SS-88 Revenge of the Fallen Sideways ?From Screen To Toy?


Hasbro designer Sam Smith*continues treating us with his ?From Screen To Toy? Instagram posts about Studio Series toys. Today it?s turn of the new*Studio Series SS-88 Revenge of the Fallen Sideways. A very nice update of the original ROTF Sideways toy with a more movie-accurate robot mode, even if we only saw a glimpse of it during his transformation. As usual, tons of information, trivia, images and even*turnaround videos*of both modes! and you can also read all Sam?s comments and new development material after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! SS-88 TF2 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-88 Revenge of the Fallen Sideways ?From Screen To Toy? Images & Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



