Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Generations Selects War for Cybertron Micromaster Soundwave Spy Patrol (3rd Unit) 4-P
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,542
Generations Selects War for Cybertron Micromaster Soundwave Spy Patrol (3rd Unit) 4-P


Good news for fellow fans in Canada. The new* Generations Selects War for Cybertron Micromaster Soundwave Spy Patrol (3rd Unit) 4-Pack is now available for pre-Order at EB Games Canada. EG Games have updated a new listing*(with an incorrect Minecraft toy image) for this pack which includes redecos of Rumble as Frenzy (blue guy) and Ratbat as Wingthing (based on Action Master Soundwave partner). The other two cassettes are redecos and slight remolds of the aforementioned figures as Skar and Knok respectively. These are homages to G1 Doubledealers Powermaster partners. They are expected for release in May 14 and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Generations Selects War for Cybertron Micromaster Soundwave Spy Patrol (3rd Unit) 4-Pack Available For Pre-Order At EB Games Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Mirage MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Autobot Sideswipe MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Scrapface MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers Universe Voyager Vector Prime 25th Anniversary 100% Complete w/ Box
Transformers
Transformers g1 16x figures lot vintage & accessories for parts optimus prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.