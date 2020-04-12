|
Generations Selects War for Cybertron Micromaster Soundwave Spy Patrol (3rd Unit) 4-P
Good news for fellow fans in Canada. The new* Generations Selects War for Cybertron Micromaster Soundwave Spy Patrol (3rd Unit) 4-Pack is now available for pre-Order at EB Games Canada. EG Games have updated a new listing
*(with an incorrect Minecraft toy image) for this pack which includes redecos of Rumble as Frenzy (blue guy) and Ratbat as Wingthing (based on Action Master Soundwave partner). The other two cassettes are redecos and slight remolds of the aforementioned figures as Skar and Knok respectively. These are homages to G1 Doubledealers Powermaster partners. They are expected for release in May 14 and » Continue Reading.
