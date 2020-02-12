Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,198

Transformers Earthrise Leaders Released in Canada Transformers Earthrise Leader Class has been released at Canadian retail. It was spotted at Toys "R" Us and priced at $69.99.



Transformers Earthrise Leader Class has been released at Canadian retail. It was spotted at Toys "R" Us and priced at $69.99.





