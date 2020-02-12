Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Earthrise Leaders Released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:34 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,198
Transformers Earthrise Leaders Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca members mhalliday and Primetyme for letting us know that the Transformers Earthrise Leader Class has been released at Canadian retail. It was spotted at Toys "R" Us and priced at $69.99.

Let us know what toys are being found in your area in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20200212_125749.jpg Views: 11 Size: 88.1 KB ID: 45861  
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
transformers earthrise

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron WFC PHANTOM STRIKE SQUADRON MISB w/shipper
Transformers
Transformers vintage G1 1992 Turbomaster Rotorstorm (Storm) MIB
Transformers
Transformers vintage G1 1992 Predator Stalker MIB
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Huge Vintage Transformers Lot - G1, Go bots, Tomy, Takara, Bandai - 90+ Figures
Transformers
Transformers Reveal the Shield Battle in Space -Rodimus & Cyclonus 2 Pack
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-24 Rouge 3rd Party Transformers Masterpiece G1 Arcee
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.