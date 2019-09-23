|
Transformers Masterpiece Burning Convoy Available As EB Games And Zing Exclusives In
Following other previous Takara Tomy releases, we can report that the new*Transformers Masterpiece Burning Convoy will be available as EB Games And Zing Exclusive In Australia. This special red redeco of Masterpiece Optimus Primal is based on his special appearance in the Japanese Beast Wars II movie. You can already pre-order it via*EB Games
*or*Zing
*Australian websites for $198 AUD ($134.18) with a deposit of $30.00 AUD ($20.33). The expected release date is March 21st, 2020. Great news for Australian fans. If you are interested in this new red Boss Monkey, you can look for a pre-order via our sponsors » Continue Reading.
