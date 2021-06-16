Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Studio Series Thrust Possibly Revealed


Thanks to @morgan_dfx on Twitter, we have what may be our first look at Studio Series Thrust. A redeco of the previous Studio Series Starscream, this should help in filling out the Seeker ranks from the Bumblebee movie. This version of Thrust is a little homage to the characters appearance in “Armada” and even features new sculpting to give the appearance of a “conehead”. Rumors among the 2005 Boards are that he is to be an exclusive to a specific retailer, but nothing is confirmed yet. Check out the images after the jump!

The post Studio Series Thrust Possibly Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


