Studio Series Thrust Possibly Revealed
Thanks to @morgan_dfx on Twitter
, we have what may be our first look at Studio Series Thrust. A redeco of the previous Studio Series Starscream, this should help in filling out the Seeker ranks from the Bumblebee movie. This version of Thrust is a little homage to the characters appearance in “Armada” and even features new sculpting to give the appearance of a “conehead”. Rumors among the 2005 Boards are that he is to be an exclusive to a specific retailer, but nothing is confirmed yet. Check out the images after the jump!
