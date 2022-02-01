obakemono Armada Join Date: Feb 2011 Location: vancouver Posts: 607

Sales help/questions Hi,



Back after a looong absence. I was very active in the local transformers community 8-10 years back (worked at Ages 3 and Up) after 2 careers and a Covid lockdown I find myself here.



After a long chat with my lady I?m clearing out my storage of things I don?t think will be displayed in the future (despite how much I love them) as such I have a lot of deluxe, voyager (hasbro and Takara) and third party TFs that I would prefer to let go to locals but I have no concept of current value on any of this stuff.



If anyone has any suggestions on how to best post this stuff or a resource for pricing I would be grateful for the feedback.



I?ll start taking pictures tonight, gonna be a lot of pieces. Not looking to get top dollar just hoping to add to the house fund.



I?d also be open to trade for masterpieces I don?t have (on the condition my GF does not find out)



Cheers

