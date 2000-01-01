Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Kamloops BC. Omega Supreme deal.
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 03:31 PM
#
1
Laquah
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: BC, Canada
Posts: 102
Kamloops BC. Omega Supreme deal.
Anyone in the kamloops area still wanting Omega Supreme ? Buy one get one 50% off until DEC 24.
I am willing to make the purchase if you are willing to send me 220 (total)
Guess if you are paying for shipping then .. I would be willing to mail him as well...
PM me!
Laquah
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Laquah
Find More Posts by Laquah
Today, 03:33 PM
#
2
Laquah
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: BC, Canada
Posts: 102
Re: Kamloops BC. Omega Supreme deal.
I would make the purchase.. send you pic of both boxes and receipt before asking for you to pay.
Laquah
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Laquah
Find More Posts by Laquah
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Lot 27 Various Beast Wars
TRANSFORMERS G1 DEFENSOR (PROTECTOBOTS) 100% COMPLETE C-9+ 1986
TRANSFORMERS G1 SOUNDWAVE & BUZZZAW MIB 100% COMPLETE C-9+ PRE-RUB 1984
TRANSFORMERS G1 MEGATRON MIB 100% COMPLETE C-9.5 PRE-RUB 1984
TRANSFORMERS G1 SUPERION (AERIALBOTS) 90% COMPLETE C-9+ 1986
TRANSFORMERS G1 DEVASTATOR (CONSTRUCTICONS) 100% COMPLETE C-8.5 1985
TRANSFORMERS G1 MENASOR (STUNTICONS) 100% COMPLETE C-9+ 1985
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
03:45 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.