Today, 03:31 PM   #1
Laquah
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: BC, Canada
Posts: 102
Kamloops BC. Omega Supreme deal.
Anyone in the kamloops area still wanting Omega Supreme ? Buy one get one 50% off until DEC 24.
I am willing to make the purchase if you are willing to send me 220 (total)

Guess if you are paying for shipping then .. I would be willing to mail him as well...

PM me!
Today, 03:33 PM   #2
Laquah
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: BC, Canada
Posts: 102
Re: Kamloops BC. Omega Supreme deal.
I would make the purchase.. send you pic of both boxes and receipt before asking for you to pay.
