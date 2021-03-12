Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Megatron Reissue In-Hand Images


Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have some in-hand images of the new Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Megatron Reissue. This figure is a direct reissue of the original Ultra Class Beast Wars Megatron from 1996. While it’s the same mold, we can spot some small differences in deco, more noticeable is that Megatron is missing the silver paint on his helmet/head. Megatron, together with other Beast Wars reissues (Optimus Primal, Cheetor and Rattrap)*are listed as*Walmart exclusives in the US*and they are scheduled for release in September 1st this year. Check out all the images on this news post, as &#187; Continue Reading.

