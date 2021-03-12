|
Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Megatron Reissue In-Hand Images
Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have some in-hand images of the new Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Megatron Reissue. This figure is a direct reissue of the original Ultra Class Beast Wars Megatron
from 1996. While it’s the same mold, we can spot some small differences in deco, more noticeable is that Megatron is missing the silver paint on his helmet/head. Megatron, together with other Beast Wars reissues (Optimus Primal, Cheetor and Rattrap)*are listed as*Walmart exclusives in the US
*and they are scheduled for release in September 1st this year. Check out all the images on this news post, as » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Megatron Reissue In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca