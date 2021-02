Fans Hobby MB-14 Masterforce Headmaster Jr. Cab / Hosehead Gray Prototype

Fans Hobby, via their* Facebook account , have uploaded images of the the updated gray prototype of their latest project: MB-14 Masterforce Headmaster Jr. Cab / Hosehead. This figure is inspired by Cab from the G1 Japan Masterforce cartoon (which was based in G1 Headmaster Hosehead). The mold looks very cartoon-accurate in both modes with a highly poseable robot mode. Of course, he has a functional Headmaster unit which is pretty articulated for its size and fits inside the fire truck mode. A very nice companion for*MB-12 Athena (Masterforce Minverva) and MB-13 Ace Hitter (Masterforce Goshooter).