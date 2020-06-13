|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Baumgartner Issue #23 Cover B
The Rise of the Decepticons arc continues in Transformers issue #23, with PREVIEWSworld updating our solicitations coverage by revealing the attached cover B art by Aline Herzspalter Baumgartner. “We Have Deceived You.” Cybertron has suffered. The world is in chaos. The situation on the ground truly is a crisis. Sentinel Prime, head senator and leader of the Autobots, will denounce the Ascenticons, the Rise, and anyone he thinks is an enemy of Cybertron’s security. But to do it, he’ll have to get through Senator Megatron first. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author) Anna Malkova (Artist) Joana Lafuente (Cover Artist) Aline Herzspalter » Continue Reading.
