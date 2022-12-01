Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Transformers On Ebay
Reload this Page Black Mamba BMB LS-03F Commander Leader
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:00 AM   #1
Karter Bell
Mini-Con
Join Date: Mar 2023
Location: New York
Posts: 1
Arrow Black Mamba BMB LS-03F Commander Leader
Black Mamba BMB LS-03F Commander Leader
Material: Plastic ABS
Heights: 32 cm/ 12.60"
Only a small amount of inventory, purchase address: https://bit.ly/3pvWVx2
Karter Bell is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
black mamba, bmb ls-03f, commander, ls-03f

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:37 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.