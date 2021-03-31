|
Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Optimus Primal & Rattrap 2-Pack In-Hand Images
Courtesy of*Blacklais Toybase
*we have a nice in-hand gallery of the new*Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 Optimus Primal & Rattrap 2-Pack. These figures are redecos of Kingdom Voyager Optimus Primal and Core Rattrap in darker colors and with some extra paint apps. Optimus Primal looks pretty similar to his original release but with darker colors and some small changes in deco. Rattrap shows more noticeable darker colors and the silver paint apps on his arms have been replaced with dark brown paint. This 2-pack is part of the*Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 3 together with the <a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2021/03/31/netflix-war-for-cybertron-wave-3-sparkless-seeker-in-hand-images-430645">Sparkless Seeker » Continue Reading.
