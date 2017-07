Toys R Us Exclusive MP-10 Optimus Prime out at US retail

With thanks to tfw2005 members worldsgreatest and JdotMtron in Maryland, we can report multiple retail sightings of the Hasbro MP-10 Cybertron Commander Optimus Prime! Additional sightings include California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Texas. Did you pick one of these up at the Entertainment Earth booth during Comic-Con 2017, order it online from Toys R Us or will you be hunting for it in store? See the pictures after the jump, then share your sightings news and sound off on the 2005 boards!