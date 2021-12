Tiffster Robot Master Join Date: Sep 2020 Location: Vaughan Posts: 798

Re: Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee BB-86 13 Cliffjumper In-Hand Images Sheesh. See my comments in the Kup thread but the original release is better. I like the black grill on the original and it looks weird without. But as I said on the Kup thread, if you missed the original somehow then get it.