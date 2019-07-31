Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Some 3P TFs
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:03 PM   #1
gericault
Beast Machine
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: montreal
Posts: 480
Some 3P TFs
A few pieces for sale:


MechIdeas Geminus (complete in package) 30$cdn +shipping


Iron Factory IF-EX16 Pink Assassin (complete in package) 50$cdn+shipping


Iron Factory IF-EX16H Combiner Hunter Pink Assassin (complete) 60$cdn+shipping
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20190731_134656.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.3 KB ID: 44420   Click image for larger version Name: 20190731_134708.jpg Views: 0 Size: 89.7 KB ID: 44421   Click image for larger version Name: 20190731_134800_011.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.8 KB ID: 44422   Click image for larger version Name: 20190731_142611.jpg Views: 0 Size: 99.7 KB ID: 44423   Click image for larger version Name: 20190731_142705.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.6 KB ID: 44424  
gericault is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Trypricon Original G1 1986 Transformers Decepticon Complete In Box - Very Rare
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-1B Convoy Black Ver. 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-6 Skywarp 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Convoy 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G1 Reissue Platinum Edition Trypticon brand new
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Megatron X-Transbots Apollyon
Transformers
Transformers SOUNDWAVE + RAVAGE & RUMBLE + SHOCKWAVE Voyager Class
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.