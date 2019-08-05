Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:10 PM
Super_Megatron
New Burger King Transformers: Cyberverse Toys


Burger King Website*has updated a new King Jr. meal promotion with new Transformers: Cyberverse Toys*based on the new Spark Armor line. You can get Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream and Megatron, all of them molded in their respective Spark Armor mode (non-removable). Simple and fun toys, some of then seem to have a shooting gimmick. It’s been a while since Burger King offered some Transformers toys, going back to Dark Of The Moon in 2011. You may check out your local Burger King for these Cyberverse toys (together with some new My Little Pony figures). Click on the bar to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Burger King Transformers: Cyberverse Toys appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
