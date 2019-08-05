|
New Burger King Transformers: Cyberverse Toys
*has updated a new King Jr. meal promotion with new Transformers: Cyberverse Toys*based on the new Spark Armor line. You can get Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream and Megatron, all of them molded in their respective Spark Armor mode (non-removable). Simple and fun toys, some of then seem to have a shooting gimmick. It’s been a while since Burger King offered some Transformers toys, going back to Dark Of The Moon in 2011. You may check out your local Burger King for these Cyberverse toys (together with some new My Little Pony figures). Click on the bar to » Continue Reading.
