Via Twitter users*@brickonator*and*@amiamihobbynews, we have our first images of the upcoming Masterpiece MP-42 Cordon. MP-42 Cordon is a repaint of MP-39 Sunstreaker, based on the Pre-Transformer Diaclone Police Car version of Sunstreaker. We reported this release just a few days ago, and now we have our first image of the figure from the*Shizouko Hobby Show. The figure shines in pure white, as it was the Diaclone version. The new head is toy-accurate and features vibrant red eyes now, and the chest has got the police car siren on it. » Continue Reading.
I really, really like the Diaclone versions of all these guys. But after happily buying then begrudgingly selling most them to buy something I needed more, I've decided to admire them from afar ... for now.