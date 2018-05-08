metacooler Dinobot Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 98

Re: Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-42 Cordon (Masterpiece Sunstreaker Redeco) Images I really, really like the Diaclone versions of all these guys. But after happily buying then begrudgingly selling most them to buy something I needed more, I've decided to admire them from afar ... for now.