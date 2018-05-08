Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,239
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-42 Cordon (Masterpiece Sunstreaker Redeco) Images


Via Twitter users*@brickonator*and*@amiamihobbynews, we have our first images of the upcoming Masterpiece MP-42 Cordon. MP-42 Cordon is a repaint of MP-39 Sunstreaker, based on the Pre-Transformer Diaclone Police Car version of Sunstreaker. We reported this release just a few days ago, and now we have our first image of the figure from the*Shizouko Hobby Show. The figure shines in pure white, as it was the Diaclone version. The new head is toy-accurate and features vibrant red eyes now, and the chest has got the police car siren on it. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-42 Cordon (Masterpiece Sunstreaker Redeco) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Today, 11:05 PM   #2
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,855
Re: Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-42 Cordon (Masterpiece Sunstreaker Redeco) Images
Clown face. Fantastic.


Maybe it's just the angle, making the fact look white and not silver.
Old Today, 11:24 PM   #3
Darth Cylon
addicted to mecha
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: VanCougar
Posts: 4,985
Re: Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-42 Cordon (Masterpiece Sunstreaker Redeco) Images
I am happy this isn't TTM exclusive.
Old Today, 11:29 PM   #4
metacooler
Dinobot
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 98
Re: Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-42 Cordon (Masterpiece Sunstreaker Redeco) Images
I really, really like the Diaclone versions of all these guys. But after happily buying then begrudgingly selling most them to buy something I needed more, I've decided to admire them from afar ... for now.
