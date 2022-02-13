Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? February Week 2
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,862
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? February Week 2


And the second week of February seems to be a slow one with Transformers sighting over the world. The new Studio Series Core figures have showed up in New Zealand and we have some new curious merchandising in Russia. Studio Series Wave 1 Core In New Zealand ?*2005 Boards member*Vaguely Heroic found Core Bumblebee Movie Shockwave and Ravage at*Toyworld Sylvia Park. Transformers Evergreen Yogurt &#038; Puzzle Magnets In Russia ?*2005 Boards member*Sovietbot*spotted at convenience stores Pyaterochka some curious yogurt bottles featuring Evergreen art which come with Evergreen magnet puzzles. Happy hunting, one and all!

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? February Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Thundercracker, complete MIB
Transformers
Fanstoys Fans Toys FT-31A Roadking Transformers Masterpiece MP Motormaster Misb
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Power Of The Primes Predacons - Predaking with DNA DK-07 Kit
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Titans Return Overlord with bonus. Complete with instruction
Transformers
Diamond Select Toys Marvel Select: Avengers Infinity War Iron Spider Figure
Transformers
Dinobot Slug Transformers Premier The Last Knight Figure 2016
Transformers
Grimlock Transformers Premier The Last Knight Figure 2016
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:41 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.