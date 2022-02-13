And the second week of February seems to be a slow one with Transformers sighting over the world. The new Studio Series Core figures have showed up in New Zealand and we have some new curious merchandising in Russia. Studio Series Wave 1 Core In New Zealand ?
*2005 Boards member*Vaguely Heroic found Core Bumblebee Movie Shockwave and Ravage at*Toyworld Sylvia Park. Transformers Evergreen Yogurt & Puzzle Magnets In Russia ?
*2005 Boards member*Sovietbot*spotted at convenience stores Pyaterochka some curious yogurt bottles featuring Evergreen art which come with Evergreen magnet puzzles. Happy hunting, one and all!
