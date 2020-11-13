Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Studio Series 86 Jazz Production Sample Images


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have uploaded images of a production sample of the highly anticipated Transformers Studio Series 86 Jazz. The Studio Series line is now offering us modern representations of the classic G1 Transformers The Movie characters from 1986. Jazz is a new movie-accurate Deluxe mold and we have a nice view of both modes plus a pair of comparison shots next to Earthrise Optimus Prime. SS-59 Jazz will be released for the Japanese market in April, 2021. It's good to notice that Takara Tomy is using a different Studio Series numeration compared to Hasbro.

The post Takara Tomy Studio Series 86 Jazz Production Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



