Takara Tomy Studio Series 86 Jazz Production Sample Images
The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have uploaded images of a production sample of the highly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series 86 Jazz.* The Studio Series line is now offering us modern representations of the classic G1 Transformers The Movie characters from 1986. Jazz is a new movie-accurate Deluxe mold and we have a nice view of both modes plus a pair of comparison shots next to Earthrise Optimus Prime. SS-59 Jazz will be released for the Japanese market in April, 2021. It’s good to notice that Takara Tomy is using a different Studio Series numeration compared to Hasbro. Click on the » Continue Reading.
