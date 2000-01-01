Today, 12:23 AM #1 predahank Storing is hoarding Join Date: Jul 2015 Location: vancity Posts: 1,194 ** Boxed vintage G1s to fill that empty void in your soul !!



Shipping at buyer's expense and payment accepted in the form of emt or paypal gift or paypal + 3%



I will update with new items regularly



Original vintage 80s transformers in their boxes,

All complete with weapons, instructions, headmasters, accessories. Everything vintage original except some of the insert/bubbles. Get that boxed transformer your mom wouldn't buy you 30 years ago!



$190 Sixshot (box rip to right)

$120 Ultra Magnus (canadian painted face, plastic tires version)

$230 Highbrow (repro bubble)

$260 Snapdragon (repro bubble)

$200 Weirdwolf (repro bubble, window cracked)

$230 Skullcruncher (ko bubble)

$130 Blitzwing (repro bubble, cdn box, bonus kmart price tag

$140 slag (repro bubble, points cut but replaced)

$220 swoop (original bubble, no insert but can make one upon request)

$140 divebomb (repro bubble)

$150 razorclaw (repro bubble)

$140 tantrum (canadian bilingual box)(repro bubble)

$140 rampage (repro bubble)

$150 mirage (gig spanish box)

$220 Hound (original bubble, insert)

$130 Hot Rod (original bubble, insert)

$120 Kup (repro bubble)

$170 Hun-grrr (original bubble, insert)

$180 snaptrap (original bubble, insert)

$170 Hotspot (original bubble, insert)

$140 onslaught (original bubble, insert)

$130 Silverbolt (repro bubble)

$100 runamuck (partially attached bubble with used sticker sheet)



pics below, more detailed pics available upon request











































