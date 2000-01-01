Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:23 AM
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,194
** Boxed vintage G1s to fill that empty void in your soul !!
Been sorting through some of my doubles and looking for good collectors to give these guys new homes.

Shipping at buyer's expense and payment accepted in the form of emt or paypal gift or paypal + 3%

I will update with new items regularly

Original vintage 80s transformers in their boxes,
All complete with weapons, instructions, headmasters, accessories. Everything vintage original except some of the insert/bubbles. Get that boxed transformer your mom wouldn't buy you 30 years ago!

$190 Sixshot (box rip to right)
$120 Ultra Magnus (canadian painted face, plastic tires version)
$230 Highbrow (repro bubble)
$260 Snapdragon (repro bubble)
$200 Weirdwolf (repro bubble, window cracked)
$230 Skullcruncher (ko bubble)
$130 Blitzwing (repro bubble, cdn box, bonus kmart price tag
$140 slag (repro bubble, points cut but replaced)
$220 swoop (original bubble, no insert but can make one upon request)
$140 divebomb (repro bubble)
$150 razorclaw (repro bubble)
$140 tantrum (canadian bilingual box)(repro bubble)
$140 rampage (repro bubble)
$150 mirage (gig spanish box)
$220 Hound (original bubble, insert)
$130 Hot Rod (original bubble, insert)
$120 Kup (repro bubble)
$170 Hun-grrr (original bubble, insert)
$180 snaptrap (original bubble, insert)
$170 Hotspot (original bubble, insert)
$140 onslaught (original bubble, insert)
$130 Silverbolt (repro bubble)
$100 runamuck (partially attached bubble with used sticker sheet)

pics below, more detailed pics available upon request
