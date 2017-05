Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,731

Transformers Robots In Disguise 3-STEP Hyper Change Heroes found at Target



Thanks to*JukeOutlander from our 2005 Boards we have a report of*Transformers Robots In Disguise 3-STEP Hyper Change Heroes found at Target. This wave*is new for retail in USA and it will bring Soundwave, a redeco of Steeljaw and redeco Bumblebee. Happy hunting for all RID fans. You can click on the bar to join at the discussion at the 2005 Boards.



