So I recently got hit by customs for an order from a U.S. retailer. This is the first time in a couple of years this has happened and I order fairly often, so I'm not doing bad. This time though I actually read the customs label attached to the side of the box which explained the charges and I have to admit to being a little confused and annoyed. What it said, exactly, is the following:



Duty: $0



Excise Tax: $0



Gst: $35.49



Handling Fee: $9.95



Total: $45.44





So the purchase was actually duty free, the only thing they could charge me with was the tax for something not made or purchased in Canada. Then they charged me almost ten dollars for their inconvenience in having to open my package.



I'm sure this is 100% the way the law works but really? I know I'm just complaining by anyone know if this actually is the way the law works cause it seems strange to me?