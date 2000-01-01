Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:09 PM   #1
Omegatron
Gen 1
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Brantford, ON
Posts: 325
Customs Duties?
So I recently got hit by customs for an order from a U.S. retailer. This is the first time in a couple of years this has happened and I order fairly often, so I'm not doing bad. This time though I actually read the customs label attached to the side of the box which explained the charges and I have to admit to being a little confused and annoyed. What it said, exactly, is the following:

Duty: $0

Excise Tax: $0

Gst: $35.49

Handling Fee: $9.95

Total: $45.44


So the purchase was actually duty free, the only thing they could charge me with was the tax for something not made or purchased in Canada. Then they charged me almost ten dollars for their inconvenience in having to open my package.

I'm sure this is 100% the way the law works but really? I know I'm just complaining by anyone know if this actually is the way the law works cause it seems strange to me?
Old Today, 05:14 PM   #2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,857
Re: Customs Duties?
What carrier?
Old Today, 05:42 PM   #3
Zenith27
Woodward's G1 lurker
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Surrey
Posts: 145
Re: Customs Duties?
Quote:
2.2.1
Customs duties and taxes
Any item mailed into Canada is potentially subject to duty and/or taxes with few exceptions. The CBSA collects provincial sales taxes (PST) and Harmonized Sales Taxes (HST) according to the province of residence on most taxable imports valued at over $20CAD.

Customers with questions regarding the collection of these taxes should call CBSA Border Information Service (BIS):

Within Canada
Outside Canada
1-800-461-9999
1-204-983-3500 or 1-506-636-5064 (long distance charges will apply)
For more information on mail imports, visit cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/import/postal-postale/menu-eng.html.

A handling fee of $9.95CAD per dutiable or taxable mail item is applied. This fee is in line with the governments efforts to help recover costs from those who benefit from services, and is similar to arrangements in the United States and other countries.

Mail items containing merchandise enter Canada through CBSA screening centres, are inspected by CBSA Officers and assessed for applicable customs duties, taxes and charges. If duties and/or taxes are owed, items will be delivered along with the E14 Customs Invoice indicating the amount that the addressee must pay before the package can be released to them. Canada Post collects the fees on behalf of the CBSA and accepts the following methods of payment:

cash
certified cheque or uncertified business cheque (payable to Canada Post Corporation)
credit card (Visa, Master Card or American Express)
commercial account.
Upon payment and receipt of the item, importers should retain a copy of the E14 Invoice as a receipt for their records.
Old complaint about Canada Post. It used to be $5 or so many years ago and has gone up since then.
