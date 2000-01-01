Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page CW Chop Shop with Reprolabel set
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:34 PM   #1
GotBot
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 532
CW Chop Shop with Reprolabel set
I skipped Chop Shop when he first came out. I have never bought a reprolabels set before. And now, thanks to a local convention - BOOM - I have both, and what a shock that this guy is better than the original use of the mold!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMNUwaC9jGI
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G2 TAKARA JAPAN BATTLE CONVOY OPTIMUS PRIME OF JUSTICE - NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers beast wars optimal optimus
Transformers
Transformers Sams Club Optimus Prime and RID Ultra Magnus Omega Prime
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Diamond Select Optimus Prime Statue Mini Head Bust SEALED
Transformers
X-transbots Apollyon MX-1 Masterpiece Megatron MP Transformers G1
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformer Transmetal Megatron Metallic Tyrannosaurus Rex
Transformers
g1 transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.