Today, 07:46 PM
Gatchatron
Transmutated
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Here
Posts: 42
Rumble Lives!
New camera seems to do close-up/macro-esque stuff pretty well (better'n the old one anyway) - and was able to get a good shot of MP Rumble... wanted to see if I could recreate the "glowing eye" effect - think it went pretty well!
Gatchatron
Today, 08:04 PM
Darth Cylon
addicted to mecha
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: VanCougar
Posts: 4,772
Re: Rumble Lives!
That's Frenzy!!
Darth Cylon
Today, 08:10 PM
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,797
Re: Rumble Lives!
^^ What he said lol
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
wervenom
Today, 08:18 PM
Oreobuilder
Energon
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Montreal
Posts: 867
Re: Rumble Lives!
That's a great shot!
... and Frenzy
OB
Check out my GI Joe customs blog:
http://oreobuildersblog.blogspot.ca/
My TF Sales page:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=34468
My trade feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...526#post280526
Oreobuilder
Today, 08:31 PM
Tekkamanraiden
G1 Original
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: London, ON
Posts: 3,835
Re: Rumble Lives!
Looks good!
Incoming
:
Looking For
: DX9 Hulkie
Waiting For
: DX9 Dinobots
Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=19772
Tekkamanraiden
