Today, 07:46 PM   #1
Gatchatron
Transmutated
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Here
Posts: 42
Rumble Lives!
New camera seems to do close-up/macro-esque stuff pretty well (better'n the old one anyway) - and was able to get a good shot of MP Rumble... wanted to see if I could recreate the "glowing eye" effect - think it went pretty well!


Today, 08:04 PM   #2
Darth Cylon
addicted to mecha
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: VanCougar
Posts: 4,772
Re: Rumble Lives!
That's Frenzy!!

Today, 08:10 PM   #3
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,797
Re: Rumble Lives!
^^ What he said lol
Today, 08:18 PM   #4
Oreobuilder
Energon
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Montreal
Posts: 867
Re: Rumble Lives!
That's a great shot!

... and Frenzy

OB
Today, 08:31 PM   #5
Tekkamanraiden
G1 Original
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: London, ON
Posts: 3,835
Re: Rumble Lives!
Looks good!
Incoming:
Looking For: DX9 Hulkie
Waiting For: DX9 Dinobots



