Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Build-A-Figure Arcee New Stock Images
Thanks to Dorkside Toys
we can share for you new stock images of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Build-A-Figure Arcee. We have a look at the packaging, robot and alt modes as well as Maccadam’s parts included with Arcee. You get both shoulders and Maccadam’s Battle axe. Click on the bar to see the new images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
