Transformers Earthrise Micromasters Direct-Hit & Power Punch (Battle Squad) New Stock
Thanks to friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys
*we have some new stock images of*Transformers Earthrise Micromasters Direct-Hit & Power Punch (Battle Squad)*2-pack. This is an Earthrise repack of these Micromasters which were part of Siege Micromasters Wave 5. A good chance to grab them if you couldn’t find them when they were originally released. Check the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
