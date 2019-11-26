|
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy New Listings For 2020
*we can share for you new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy New Listings for 2020. We have information of the new Rescue Bots Academy Rescan Wave 3,
scheduled for January 2020 (5 inches, $10.00): 1x Tra Rbt Bumblebee 1x Tra Rbt Heatwave Classic 1x Tra Rescue Bots Acad. Rescan Chase Drags 1x Tra Rescue Bots Acad. Rescan Medix Jeep 1x Tra Rescue Bots Acad Rescan Blade Jet 1x Tra Rescue Bots Acad Rescan Optimus Prime Additionally, we also have a listing for the*Transformers Robot Heroes Academy Featured Wave 3
($15.00). Scheduled for February 2020. No images yet. » Continue Reading.
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.