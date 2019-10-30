|
Figure King No. 261 Scans: War For Cybertron Siege (Featuring Astrotrain), Transforme
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #261 shows some extra images of War For Cybertron Siege (Featuring Astrotrain), Transformers Cyberverse, Masterpiece Movie Jazz & Masterpiece Sunstreaker Reissue This month we have only 3 pages of Transformers content: War For Cybertron Siege Astrotrain *We have a special gallery of Siege Wave 13 SG-47 Astrotrain showing off all his modes, weapons and accessories. This is the only Siege release in March for the Japanese market. Transformers Cyberverse More Spark Armor toys are hitting Japanese shelves with Elite Class Grimlock & Trash Crash and » Continue Reading.
