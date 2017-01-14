Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro Gaming Rubik?s Crew Transformers Optimus Prime Revealed


You may remember that back in January, we reported upcoming Transformers toy listings for UK with the help of TF@TM. On the listing was a mysterious Transformers*Rubik’s Cube. Mystery is now solved. As it turns out that*the listing is for a special Collectible Puzzle by Hasbro Gaming. Titled as Rubik’s Crew, the puzzle features Optimus Prime. Official Description: Big head. Big Challenge. With the Rubik’s Crew Puzzlehead, players can solve the puzzle that is shaped like one of their favorite Transformers characters. Twist the pieces and solve the Puzzlehead designed like the face of Optimus Prime. Once completed, place &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Gaming Rubik's Crew Transformers Optimus Prime Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



