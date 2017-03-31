Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,282

Transformers: The Last Knight Cast Interviews By HeyUGuys



HeyUGuys received the pleasure*to interview some of the cast from Transformers: The Last Knight. Isabela Moner who plays the role of Izabella stated that 4th Wall Breaking on the KCA 2017 Trailer was just for the trailer only. The 'Fight Like A Girl' trailer was initially planned to be directed by another director but Michael Bay loved the concept and has jumped right in. Laura Haddock who plays Vivian Wembley explained how much effort the director put into the movie. Finally, Jerrod Carmichael who plays Desi stated that he was excited to see the gigantic sets as well as how

