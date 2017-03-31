Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Cast Interviews By HeyUGuys
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,282
Transformers: The Last Knight Cast Interviews By HeyUGuys


HeyUGuys received the pleasure*to interview some of the cast from Transformers: The Last Knight. Isabela Moner who plays the role of Izabella stated that 4th Wall Breaking on the KCA 2017 Trailer was just for the trailer only. The ‘Fight Like A Girl‘ trailer was initially planned to be directed by another director but Michael Bay loved the concept and has jumped right in. Laura Haddock who plays Vivian Wembley explained how much effort the director put into the movie. Finally, Jerrod Carmichael who plays Desi stated that he was excited to see the gigantic sets as well as how &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Cast Interviews By HeyUGuys appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon DOTM Leader Sentinel Prime loose complete
Transformers
Transformers Toyworld TWH-04 Infinitor KFC Tempest CT-2 Fortress Maximus G1 Lot
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS SHADOW COMMAND ROTF LEADER MEGATRON Revege of the Fallen rare
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS AMAZON JAPAN DARK OPTIMUS PRIME BLACK EXCLUSIVE RARE ROTF
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS FAMILY MART JAPAN ROTF CLEAR LEADER OPTIMUS PRIME RARE LUCKY DRAW
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COSTCO METALLIC GOLD LEADER BATTLE OPS BUMBLEBEE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME custom BATTLE DAMAGED ENERGON MASTERPIECE!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.