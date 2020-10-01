Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Moon Studio MS-06 Cool Peak (G1 Seizan) Color Prototypes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,834
Moon Studio MS-06 Cool Peak (G1 Seizan) Color Prototypes


Via*HK-TF ???????? Facebook group, we have our first images of the color prototype of*Moon Studio MS-06 Cool Peak (G1 Seizan). This*figure is a modern take on the Japanese G1 Trainbot Seizan and he’s part of*Moon Studio Radiatron / G1 Raiden combiner. We only have images of the robot mode at the moment, but we can see that this mold shows a great deco and a great design as we have seen with the other Moon Studio Trainbots. See the new images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post Moon Studio MS-06 Cool Peak (G1 Seizan) Color Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Timelines BotCon 2014 Star Seeker Pirate Hunter (Complete)
Transformers
Gigawatt Transformer
Transformers
Transformers G1 Soundwave with Buzzsaw Reissue
Transformers
Transformers New 2018 Vintage G1 Exclusive Starscream Reissue
Transformers
StarScream #9 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Card New
Transformers
Megatron #12 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Optimus Prime #6 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:56 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.