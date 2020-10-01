Via*HK-TF ???????? Facebook group
, we have our first images of the color prototype of*Moon Studio MS-06 Cool Peak (G1 Seizan). This*figure is a modern take on the Japanese G1 Trainbot Seizan and he’s part of*Moon Studio Radiatron / G1 Raiden combiner
. We only have images of the robot mode at the moment, but we can see that this mold shows a great deco and a great design as we have seen with the other Moon Studio Trainbots
. See the new images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!  
