The*official Transformers Facebook page
has posted a new promotional poster featuring Bumblebee with the word “Alien” written at the bottom. The poster was first seen during filming last summer, but this is the first time the image has been officially released. With the poster comes a warning from the Transformers Reaction Force (TRF). Wanted by the TRF: If you have seen this Transformer, DO NOT APPROACH. It is considered armed and dangerous. Alert the TRF if seen.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Alien Poster
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...