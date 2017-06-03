|
Transformers: Titans Return Titan Masters Wave 4 Shuffler and Repugnus Out at German
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore, we have sightings news to share of Titan Masters Wave 4 Shuffler and Repugnus at Intertoys store locations in Duisburg-Hamborn and downtown Dinslaken. Good hunting to our fellow Transformers fans in Germany. Will you be adding these figures to your collection? See the pictures after the jump and join the discussion on the 2005 Boards!
.
