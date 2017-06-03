Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,843

Transformers: Titans Return Titan Masters Wave 4 Shuffler and Repugnus Out at German



Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore, we have sightings news to share of Titan Masters Wave 4 Shuffler and Repugnus at Intertoys store locations in Duisburg-Hamborn and downtown Dinslaken. Good hunting to our fellow Transformers fans in Germany. Will you be adding these figures to your collection? See the pictures after the jump and join the discussion on the 2005 Boards!



