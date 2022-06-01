Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Simon Furman To Attend TFNation 2022


TFNation shares another 2022 guest announcement: legendary author Simon Furman. Simon Furman has been a longstanding contributor to the Transformers franchise since his first Marvel UK, and later Marvel US stories from the 1980s; a continuity he would finalise decades later with IDW’s Transformers: ReGeneration One. Away from the main G1 continuity, Furman played a key role in Dreamwave’s The War Within, Armada and Energon comics. He was also instrumental in beginning the IDW reboot with the Infiltration storyline, and numerous others to follow. Most recently, Furman took a trip back to IDW to for Transformers ’84: Secrets &#187; Continue Reading.

