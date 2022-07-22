It’s hard out here in Night City. The corpo scum has taken over, but have no fear! WTF @ TFW Episode 618 is here! Aaron unleashes a more stressful Jenga on TJ and Vangelus this week, right before the surviving hosts make their way to TFCon Toronto 2022. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW – 618 – June 27 2022 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
