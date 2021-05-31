|
Officially Licensed Windblade Statue By Azure Sea Studio Color Sample
We can share our first images of a color sample of the impressive Officially Licensed Windblade Statue By Azure Sea Studio. Windblade features a unique and different highly detailed stylized design. She's standing on one foot holding her two blades over a defeated mechanical bird. The size of the statue is about 56.00 cm tall and 58.00 cm wide. It will feature lights and an extra head. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but according to the information shared pre-orders will starts soon.
