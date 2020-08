Turbograffix Mini-Con Join Date: Aug 2020 Location: Manitoba Posts: 1

Anyone know anything about this





https://ibb.co/881dk1f Sorry in advance if this is the wrong place to post. My sister came upon this backpack and we don't know if it was exclusive to Canada or not. There doesn't seem to be any info anywhere on Google about it. It doesn't seem to be very common. We have found a similar GoBot one on eBay, but not this one.