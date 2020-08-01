|
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege on Netflix: Elita-1 Voice Actress Linsay Roussea
With fair warning to mild story spoilers as you enjoy watching Siege this weekend on Netflix, voice actress Linsay Rousseau shared her thoughts in a recent interview about Elita-1’s role in this chapter and relationship with Optimus Prime & the rest of the Autobots. “In my personal opinion, she taught Optimus everything he knows. She is a soldier, she is a powerful warrior, she truly cares about her people, about the other Autobots and about protecting them, and she has just spent her entire life fighting to protect people from the Decepticons.” Rousseau’s thoughts on finally performing a character with » Continue Reading.
