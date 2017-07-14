Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Prime 1 Studios Announces The Last Knight Onslaught Statue


Prime 1 Studios has announced via their Instagram page a new statue in their Transformers movie line statue. This time, we’ll be getting our first product for the new Decepticon in The Last Knight, Onslaught! No price or release date is available yet, but you check out the teaser image after the jump.

The post Prime 1 Studios Announces The Last Knight Onslaught Statue appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



