Today, 11:31 AM
Transformers Earth Wars ? Mind Over Matter Event


The Space Ape team have brought us another update, this one a little more unique than previous ones as they add a whole new system to the game with the upcoming additions of battle, target, and micromasters! Otherwise known as C.O.M.B.A.T. bots, these eight new bots (four per faction) will add quite a power boost to any of your regular bots along with power cores. For more info on how they work, check out the full rundown after the jump and be sure to keep scrolling for a sneak peek at the next pair of regular bots on the horizon! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earth Wars – Mind Over Matter Event appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



